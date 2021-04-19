UK's Johnson cancels India trip as its virus cases surge

New Delhi, where Johnson and Modi had been due to meet, was placed under a weeklong lockdown Monday as the explosive surge in cases pushed the Indian capital’s health system to its limit. The soaring cases and deaths come just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic.

Johnson said it was “only sensible” to postpone the trip, given “the shape of the pandemic there." He said he hoped Modi would be able to come to Britain for the Group of 7 summit in June, to which India has been invited as a guest.

British health officials are considering whether to add India to a “red list” of countries with high coronavirus rates. Travelers from those countries are barred in the U.K. and returning Britons face mandatory hotel quarantines.

The U.K. has recorded at least 77 cases of a new virus variant that was first identified in India. Scientists are investigating whether it spreads more rapidly or is more resistant to existing vaccines than the original strain.

The strain, known as B.1.617, is currently designated a “variant under investigation” by British health authorities, rather than a “variant of concern,” such as those first identified in southeast England, Brazil and South Africa.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said "my assumption from everything I’ve seen is that it will become a variant of concern.

“When it becomes a variant of concern, I’d be quite surprised if India wasn’t on the red list.”

Johnson said the U.K.'s independent Health Security Agency would decide whether to place India on the U.K. red list.

