UK's health minister denies claim he lied amid the pandemic

“I think the best thing to say about this, and this will be corroborated by lots of people in government, the best thing to say, is that government has operated better in the past six months," Hancock said.

In his testimony, Cummings also lashed out at Johnson, saying he was “unfit” for the job of prime minister and that tens of thousands of people had died needlessly during the pandemic because of delays in ordering a succession of lockdowns.

The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe. After a devastating winter surge of infections, deaths have fallen sharply recently following a strict months-long lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.

The improved backdrop has allowed lockdown restrictions to be eased in the U.K. over the past couple of months. However, there are concerns that the next planned easing on June 21, where social distancing restrictions were to be lifted, may have to be delayed because of a recent spike in new infections largely due to the delta variant that was first identified in India.

Government figures on Wednesday showed that the U.K. recorded 7,540 new infections, the biggest daily increase since Feb. 26.

The hope is that the rapid rollout of vaccines will break the link between new cases and deaths. So far, the evidence suggests that a large proportion of the people being infected are in younger age groups, many of whom have yet to receive a first dose. Johnson is to decide on Monday whether the next easing can take place.

Hancock also said he had been made aware in late-January 2020 that 820,000 people in the U.K. could die from COVID-19 but said ordering an earlier lockdown would have meant going against scientific advice.

“The clear scientific advice at the time was that there was a need to have these tools like lockdown at your disposal but also that the consequences and the costs of lockdown start immediately and, critically, the clear advice at the time was that there’s only a limited period that people would put up with it, would put up with lockdown," he said. “Now that proved actually to be wrong.”

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks to go into 10 Downing Street, in London, Monday, June 7, 2021. Hancock said Sunday the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country's existing strains. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Monday, June 7, 2021. Hancock said Sunday the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country's existing strains. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks to go into 10 Downing Street, in London, Monday, June 7, 2021. Hancock said Sunday the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country's existing strains. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, Dominic Cummings Chief Adviser to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street in London. Britain’s High Court has ruled that the U.K. government acted unlawfully in awarding a contract to a company run by friends of the former top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A judge ruled Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that a June 2020 decision by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to pay more than 500,000 pounds ($700,000) to market research firm Public First “gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful.”(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Members of the Armed Forces speak to people, outside a mobile COVID-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, in Bolton, England, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where case numbers of the Delta variant first identified in India have been relatively high. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne