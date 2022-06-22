BreakingNews
Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
ajc logo
X

UK's Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

National & World News
56 minutes ago
Thousands of people are returning to England’s Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened for the first time in three years

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is marking its 50th anniversary, has 3,000 performers scheduled, including Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. McCartney's weekend gig will make him, at age 80, the festival's oldest solo headline performer.

Festival-goers started lining up to enter the gates at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England, early Wednesday. Many struggled to get to the site because the festival coincided with the largest rail strike that Britain has seen in decades.

Just 60% of trains were expected to run on Wednesday, with more walkouts planned for Thursday and Saturday.

Hundreds of people waited with their bags at London's Paddington Station to try to get on a train to the festival.

Camilla Seward, 26, described feeling “abject panic” when the rail strikes were announced.

“It is my first-ever actual festival. We bought the ticket nearly three years ago. I’ve been so stressed out about getting there that I haven’t even thought about who I am excited to see," she said.

Jenna Conway, 30, thought she could beat travel disruption by getting to Paddington eaerly, but she and a friend were left queuing for hours.

“We got here three hours ahead of our train, we were stupid, we just thought we could jump on any train. We thought they would be kind because of the strikes, but they didn’t let us on, so now we wait," she said.

Some 200,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which runs until Sunday.

“The wait has been so long and it’s just the biggest build up we’ve ever had," festival organizer Emily Eavis said.

“Getting Paul McCartney for us is just the ultimate, just the person to have this year to actually bring this whole thing back and bring everybody together," Eavis said. “And what better way to celebrate that than having Paul McCartney himself.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Traffic builds up around the site ahead of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Traffic builds up around the site ahead of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
Traffic builds up around the site ahead of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
Festival co-creator Michael Eavis reacts after opening the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Festival co-creator Michael Eavis reacts after opening the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
Festival co-creator Michael Eavis reacts after opening the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
Festival co-creator Michael Eavis poses for a selfie with a festival goer, after opening the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Festival co-creator Michael Eavis poses for a selfie with a festival goer, after opening the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
Festival co-creator Michael Eavis poses for a selfie with a festival goer, after opening the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman poses for a photo, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

A woman poses for a photo, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman poses for a photo, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People board a bus at Castle Cary station heading to the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

People board a bus at Castle Cary station heading to the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
People board a bus at Castle Cary station heading to the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive at Castle Cary Station, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

People arrive at Castle Cary Station, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive at Castle Cary Station, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Simon Lampard, 52, Pat Brooks, 82 and Linda Brooks-Lampard, 51 arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

From left, Simon Lampard, 52, Pat Brooks, 82 and Linda Brooks-Lampard, 51 arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Simon Lampard, 52, Pat Brooks, 82 and Linda Brooks-Lampard, 51 arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive at Castle Cary Station, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

People arrive at Castle Cary Station, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive at Castle Cary Station, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Editors' Picks
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia3h ago
Shooting investigation shuts down Buckhead street
2h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
14h ago
Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
12h ago
Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
12h ago
UPDATE: Search still underway for man missing in Lake Lanier
The Latest
Widespread strikes disrupt services in North Macedonia
5m ago
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling
6m ago
Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties
22m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top