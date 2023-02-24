Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

___

“This day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live.” — Tetiana Klimkova, a Kyiv resident who has a ribbon on her purse in Ukrainian colors blue and yellow.

___

"Victory is ours, young people will live." — Nelia Zamostian, 62, who was attending a church memorial service in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became an early symbol of Russian atrocities.

___

“We have been standing for exactly one year. And we still know: every tomorrow is worth fighting for” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win" —- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine