Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country’s 43 million people

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The anniversary on Friday of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country's 43 million people. Here's a selection of what some of them said:

___

“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope." —- Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

___

"For me, it’s a terrible pain and a day where I don’t want to go back in my thoughts, rewatch photos or videos. A very tough day." — Daria Horda, 25, who hasn’t seen her family in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka since Moscow's troops rolled across Ukraine's borders on Feb. 24, 2022.

___

“This day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live.” — Tetiana Klimkova, a Kyiv resident who has a ribbon on her purse in Ukrainian colors blue and yellow.

___

"Victory is ours, young people will live." — Nelia Zamostian, 62, who was attending a church memorial service in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became an early symbol of Russian atrocities.

___

“We have been standing for exactly one year. And we still know: every tomorrow is worth fighting for” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win" —- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

