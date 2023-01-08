Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital

Another fellow soldier, Ruslan Boyko, praised Yurchenko's positive outlook.

“He was a very brave, very cheerful person who always tried to help everyone, to be ahead in any situation," Boiko said. He said that Yurchenko was always ready "to take on more responsibility, more tasks and protect everyone as much as possible.”

Olesia Yurchenko, the fallen soldier's 22-year-old daughter and eldest child, said the family is grieving his death but trying to live by his principles.

“It is about everyone cherishing their virtues: hard work, kindness, honesty, loyalty to their country, their family," she said. "Because this is what my father taught me. Not to give up, not to retreat.”

She said that her father “always said that we still have to build the country ... build Ukraine."

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky