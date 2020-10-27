Ukrainian tourist, Egyptian guide lose limbs in shark attack

Officials have closed the area of Ras Mohammed National Park where the attack took place.

Shark attacks have been rare in the Red Sea coastal region of Egypt in recent years. But in 2010, a spate of shark attacks killed one European tourist and maimed several others off Sharm el-Sheikh.

Sharm el-Sheikh resort at the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula is one of Egypt’s major tourist destinations, that offers European tourists a warm and quick escape from frigid winter temperatures on the continent.

Divers are drawn by the steep drop-offs of coral reefs just offshore that offer a rich and colorful sea life.

Authorities have in recent years sought to revive the vital tourism sector battered by years of instability and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.