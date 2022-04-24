Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials

Russia has been trying to take Mariupol for nearly two months, and the city on the Sea of Azov has seen some of the war's worst deprivations. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014.

Some 2,000 troops have been fighting tenaciously to hold on to the last remaining Ukrainian outpost in the city, the Azovstal steel plant, which also has civilians taking refuge in its labyrinthine tunnel system.

Russian forces have continued to pummel the plant, hitting it with air strikes, including by long-range aircraft, Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, said Sunday.

Mariupol has been blockaded for most of the war. Ukrainian officials have said they expect to find thousands of dead civilians and evidence of war crimes there when the fighting ends. Satellite images have shown what appear to be mass graves dug in towns to the west and east of Mariupol.

In the last day, Russia also pressed its attacks elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war and the Russians are aiming to gain full control over Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Shtupun said Russian forces intensified their assault operations toward the cities of Popasna and Siverodonetsk in Luhansk, and Kurakhiv in Donetsk. Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Sunday that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage on Saturday.

The Russians also have shelled the Dnipro region west of Donbas, where at least one person was killed by a Russian missile, according to regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russia has pulled back forces from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the north of the country to feed into the Donbas offensive, but the British Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous assaults in the past week.

“Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.

“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness,” it said.

The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The command post was hit on Friday, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.

If true, at least nine Russian generals have been killed since the start of the invasion, according to Ukrainian reports.

On Saturday the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the Mariupol steel plant, released a video of around two dozen women and children sheltering there. Its contents could not be independently verified, but if authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians trapped underground there.

The video shows soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl said she and her relatives had "seen neither the sky nor the sun” since they left home Feb. 27.

The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told the AP the video was shot Thursday. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed by far-right activists in 2014 at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and has elicited criticism for some of its tactics.

More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city.

Yet another attempt to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol failed Saturday. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said Russian forces did not allow Ukrainian-organized buses to take residents to Zaporizhzhia, a city 227 kilometers (141 miles) to the northwest.

___

Fisch reported from Sloviansk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Inna Varenytsia in Kviv and Associated Press staff members around the world contributed to this story.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys) Credit: Mykola Tys Credit: Mykola Tys Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys) Credit: Mykola Tys Credit: Mykola Tys

Combined Shape Caption Ambulance workers help an injured Ukrainian serviceman to move to a hospital in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ambulance workers help an injured Ukrainian serviceman to move to a hospital in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Combined Shape Caption Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Combined Shape Caption Irina Tromsa, left, mourns at the grave of her son Bogdan, 24, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 95th Brigade killed during fighting against Russian troops in the north-east of the country, during his funeral at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption Irina Tromsa, left, mourns at the grave of her son Bogdan, 24, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 95th Brigade killed during fighting against Russian troops in the north-east of the country, during his funeral at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian army chaplain blesses soldiers on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian army chaplain blesses soldiers on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks inside a building after searching the apartment of a man suspected of being a Russian collaborator in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks inside a building after searching the apartment of a man suspected of being a Russian collaborator in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption People take shelter inside the basement of a building during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption People take shelter inside the basement of a building during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces, plays kobza, a folk string instrument, on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces, plays kobza, a folk string instrument, on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier sits on tyres next to a building destroyed by Russian bombing in Chernihiv on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier sits on tyres next to a building destroyed by Russian bombing in Chernihiv on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Local residents walk near a damaged military vehicle in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Combined Shape Caption Local residents walk near a damaged military vehicle in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Combined Shape Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself during the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Eastern Orthodox churches observe the ancient Julian calendar, and this year celebrate the Orthodox Easter on April 24. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Combined Shape Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself during the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Eastern Orthodox churches observe the ancient Julian calendar, and this year celebrate the Orthodox Easter on April 24. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption A man rides a bicycle as repair workers close the broken windows of an apartment building by plywood after shelling in Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A man rides a bicycle as repair workers close the broken windows of an apartment building by plywood after shelling in Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Olena Koptyl, 63, prepares dough to bake Ukrainian traditional Easter bread, called Paska, at her home on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Combined Shape Caption Olena Koptyl, 63, prepares dough to bake Ukrainian traditional Easter bread, called Paska, at her home on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco