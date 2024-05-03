Nation & World News

Ukrainian officials urge Western partners to speed up military aid deliveries amid Russian onslaught

Ukraine’s president and foreign minister say they have pressed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to accelerate the delivery of promised military aid to Kyiv
Visitors look at a Marder armored infantry vehicle from Germany at an exhibition of Western military equipment captured from Kyiv forces during the fighting in Ukraine, in Moscow on Friday, May 3, 2024. The exhibit organized by the Russian Defense Ministry features more than 30 pieces of Western-made heavy equipment, including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams tank and a Bradley armored fighting vehicle. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Visitors look at a Marder armored infantry vehicle from Germany at an exhibition of Western military equipment captured from Kyiv forces during the fighting in Ukraine, in Moscow on Friday, May 3, 2024. The exhibit organized by the Russian Defense Ministry features more than 30 pieces of Western-made heavy equipment, including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams tank and a Bradley armored fighting vehicle. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By SUSIE BLANN – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president and foreign minister on Friday pressed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to accelerate the delivery of promised military aid to Kyiv, as Russia heaps battlefield pressure on depleted Ukrainian forces in the third year of war.

“It is important that the weapons included in the U.K. support package announced last week arrive as soon as possible,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the social platform X, as Cameron visited Kyiv on Thursday.

He said armored vehicles, ammunition and missiles of various types were top of the list.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who also met with Cameron, said on X that the focus was on “speeding up military aid.”

That message was rammed home by the deputy chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, who said Russia is trying to exploit its current advantage in weapons and manpower and is planning a major offensive this summer.

“Our problem is very simple: We have no weapons,” Skibitsky was quoted as saying in an interview with The Economist published Friday.

Vital support pledged by Western allies to help Ukraine fend off the Kremlin's forces has been delayed by political disagreements in the United States and a lack of manufacturing capacity in Europe. That has opened a door to advances for the bigger and better-equipped Russian army, especially along the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western partners are in a race against the clock to deploy the new military aid, especially a fresh batch of U.S. support, in coming weeks and prevent Russia taking more ground.

The pressing concern at the moment is keeping the strategic eastern hilltop city of Chasiv Yar out of Russian hands. Capturing the city would offer Russia the opportunity of attacking other key cities deeper inside the Donetsk region and hitting important Ukrainian supply lines.

Chasiv Yar is being battered by Russian artillery, drones and missiles. Glide bombs have also been deployed. They are half-ton bombs fitted with wings and launched from aircraft from behind Russian lines. They demolish buildings and leave huge craters, unnerving local defenders.

Russia used a similar strategy of relentless bombardment to force Ukrainian troops out of Avdiivka in February.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Visitors look at a French-made AMX-10RC armored vehicle at an exhibition of Western military equipment captured from Kyiv forces during the fighting in Ukraine, in Moscow on Friday, May 3, 2024. The exhibit organized by the Russian Defense Ministry features more than 30 pieces of Western-made heavy equipment, including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams tank and a Bradley armored fighting vehicle. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk with Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’2h ago

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Arrests top 2,000 as protests against Israel-Hamas war roil college campuses

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

With barely a mention of Trump, Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks a second term

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Democrats slam Kemp’s kibosh on full Medicaid expansion
The Latest

Credit: AP

German foreign minister, EU nations say Russia will face consequences for cyberattack
3m ago
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open with right forearm injury
4m ago
Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 politicians, activists, athletes...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more