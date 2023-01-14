ajc logo
X

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

National & World News
7 minutes ago
A series of explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the air raid sirens were turned on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defense systems operating. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked since New Year’s night.

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia tax collections rebound, but state officials cautious about future20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
12h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
11h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Capacity crowd expected at Georgia Bulldogs’ national-championship celebration
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
3m ago
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
10m ago
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top