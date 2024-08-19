Nation & World News

Ukrainian officials issue an evacuation order for families with children from the city of Pokrovsk

Ukrainian local authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live
In this footage released by the Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, smoke billows in . what is said to show the destruction of a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region. Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, less than two weeks into its stunning cross-border incursion, disrupting Russian supply routes and possibly signaling that its troops are planning to dig in. (Ukrainian Armed Force via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this footage released by the Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, smoke billows in . what is said to show the destruction of a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region. Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, less than two weeks into its stunning cross-border incursion, disrupting Russian supply routes and possibly signaling that its troops are planning to dig in. (Ukrainian Armed Force via AP)
21 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.

They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns. Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.

___

Follow developments in the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office, a strategically important bridge over the river Seym is destroyed by Ukrainian troops as they continue their incursion into the Kursk region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The bridge was used by the Kremlin to supply its troops and its destruction could hamper their efforts. (Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, Russian soldiers fire Giatsint-S self-propelled gun towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in the Russian - Ukrainian border area in the Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won't...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What we know about Ukraine's surprise push into Russian territory
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine’s swift push into the Kursk region shocked Russia and exposed its vulnerabilities
The Latest
1 Palestinian killed and 2 wounded in a shooting on a street in Istanbul24m ago
Jill Biden's speech at convention honors President Biden and marks an end for the first...28m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Blinken pushes for cease-fire in his 9th trip to Mideast since...48m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Adrián Albarran

Venezuelans in Atlanta rally after disputed vote
A father-son coaching matchup turns into a bonkers night
Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election