Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's military said Wednesday it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea using naval drones, a report that has not been confirmed by Russian forces.

The Caesar Kunikov large landing ship sank near Alupka, a city on the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Wednesday morning update.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, known by its Ukrainian acronym GUR, said its special operations unit "Group 13” sank the Caesar Kunikov using Magura V5 sea drones on Wednesday.