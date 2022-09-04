Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

The rescuers, wearing full firefighting gear, battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country's emergency services said Sunday on Facebook.

Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the feline as they carried it to safety. One used water from a firetruck to wipe down the kitten in his arms.