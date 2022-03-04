Ukrainian family in US stays close to relatives amid fears

Russian forces pressed their war Thursday on Ukraine, seizing a strategic seaport and threatening to overtake a major energy hub even as the two sides met in Belarus and negotiated safe corridors to evacuate citizens. The United Nations says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian assault started.

From halfway around the world, though, Tverdokhlib feels helpless — and guilty for being safe in the United States — as she watches the war unfold, and angry at what she calls Ukraine’s “monster neighbor,” Russia. She tries to stay calm when her texts aren’t immediately returned. But the psychological toll and tears that follow are bearing on her.

“We are safe here in the U.S. But it’s not easier. Your mind can just explode," she said.

So she goes to rallies in Southern California to show her support for Ukraine, handing out fliers with QR codes seeking donations. Her 7-year-old son, Volodymyr, draws hearts and messages of support on blue and yellow poster board, for the colors of Ukraine's flag.

“Russia doesn’t care about anyone," he says.

On Tuesday night, the family lit candles and placed signs around the Ukrainian genocide memorial in Grand Park, which marks the deaths of millions from the Soviet-engineered famine in 1932-33.

“We try to pray. I don’t know what can — what can else we do?” Tverdokhlib said.

She said the toughest part of all is hearing what her cousin's children ask: “Mom, would they kill us?”

