Nation & World News

Ukrainian drones and missiles kill 4 in Russia and Crimea, fresh bombing of Kharkiv leaves 1 dead

Russian authorities say four people died and 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks while the second day of Russia's aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person
Municipal workers carry a dead body killed after an apartment building was hit by Russian air bomb killing at least three and injuring 23, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Municipal workers carry a dead body killed after an apartment building was hit by Russian air bomb killing at least three and injuring 23, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Updated 19 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said four people died and over 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Sunday, while the second day of Russia's aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person.

Three people — including two children — were killed by falling debris when five Ukrainian missiles were shot down in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed Crimea, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city's Moscow-installed governor. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Health Ministry, said 124 people were wounded.

One person was killed and three injured in Russia’s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, when three Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Grayvoron, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Air defenses overnight shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s western Bryansk, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Sunday. No casualties or damage were reported.

A fresh attack on Kharkiv killed at least one person and wounded 10 on Sunday, according to local officials. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city was attacked by a guided bomb and that around half of Kharkiv was without electricity because of the strike.

Sunday's attacks came after Russia struck Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon with four aerial bombs, hitting a five-story residential building and killing three people. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that 41 people were still being treated for injuries on Sunday.

In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's partners to bolster its air defenses.

“Modern air defense systems for Ukraine — such as Patriots, accelerated training of our pilots for F-16s, and most importantly, sufficient range for our weapons — are truly necessary,” he said.

Two people were wounded by falling debris when two Russian missiles were shot down over the Kyiv region overnight, Ukraine’s air force commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

Regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin of Ukraine’s partly occupied Donetsk region said that Russian attacks on Saturday killed two people and wounded four.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A rescue worker with a dog search for victims in a damaged apartment building after it was hit by Russian air bomb in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. At least three people were killed in a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, on Saturday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Municipal worker carry a dead body killed after an apartment building was hit by Russian air bomb in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. At least three people were killed in a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, on Saturday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A rescue worker with a dog search for victims in a damaged apartment building after it was hit by Russian air bomb in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. At least three people were killed in a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, on Saturday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers inspect a dead body after Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. At least three people were killed in a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, on Saturday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work in a damaged apartment house after it was hit by Russian air bomb killing at least three and injuring 23, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work in a damaged apartment house after it was hit by Russian air bomb killing at least three and injuring 23, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a damaged apartment house is seen after it was hit by Russian air bomb killing at least three and injuring 23, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman prepares to fire a "Gvozdika" 120mm Soviet-made howitzer towards Russian positions at outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman prepares to fire a "Gvozdika" 120mm Soviet-made howitzer towards Russian positions at outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a soldier prepares to fire a "Gvozdika" 120mm Soviet-made howitzer towards Russian positions at outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a soldier prepares to fire a "Gvozdika" 120mm Soviet-made howitzer towards Russian positions at outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024, (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman prepares to fire a "Gvozdika" 120mm Soviet-made howitzer towards Russian positions at outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024, (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a soldier fires a "Gvozdika" 120mm Soviet-made howitzer towards Russian positions at outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024, (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

ELECTION 2024
Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ryan McMahon draws bases-loaded walk on pitch-clock violation, Rockies beat Nationals 8-7
25m ago
One person found dead and two missing in Switzerland floods
33m ago
Democrats wrestle with whether to attend Netanyahu's address to Congress as many plan to...
46m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks
Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby