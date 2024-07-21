Nation & World News

Ukrainian civilians wounded in Russian drone and shelling attacks as Russia claims gains in the east

Russian strikes have wounded at least five people in Ukraine overnight, local officials said
By SAMYA KULLAB – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes wounded at least five people in Ukraine on Sunday, local officials said, as the two countries exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks. Along the front line in the east, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.

Three people were wounded by Russian drone strikes in southern Ukraine’s partly occupied Kherson region, local officials said Sunday morning. In the country’s northeast, officials in the Kharkiv region said two people were wounded when a village was hit by Russian shells.

Overnight into Sunday, Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 35 of the 39 drones launched by Russia, according to air force commander Mykola Oleschuk. In addition, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and two guided air missiles, which did not reach their targets, he said.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Sunday that its troops had taken control of two villages: Pishchane Nizhne in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka, sometimes referred to as Rozivka, in the Luhansk region. Kyiv did not immediately comment.

Officials in the northern Sumy region said Sunday that Russia launched a missile strike on “critical infrastructure facilities” in the city of Shostka. City mayor Mykola Noha specified that “two heating facilities” had been destroyed and called on residents to use electricity sparingly and stock up on water.

With few changes reported along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, where a recent push by the Kremlin's forces in eastern and northeastern Ukraine has made only incremental gains, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets — seeking to curb each other's ability to fight in a war that is now in its third year.

Russian air defense systems overnight destroyed eight drones over the country’s Belgorod region and over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Russian air defense also shot down two long-range ballistic ATACMS missiles in the sky over the Kherson region heading for Russia-annexed Crimea, Russia-installed Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Nine people were wounded over the previous day in shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday morning.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: AJC

Water service disrupted to 5 Buckhead apartment complexes

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Mid-80s during a wet weekend with storms ahead

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia politicians are wrestling with a presidential race at a crossroads
The Latest

Credit: AP

Heat-related Texas deaths climb after Beryl left millions without power for days or...
10m ago
China and the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes at fiercely disputed shoal
17m ago
Clark, Reese provide highlights for the WNBA All-Stars. Someday soon, it might be for the...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates