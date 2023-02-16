Zelenskyy asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

Referring to the Berlin Wall which divided the German capital from 1961 to 1989 into the capitalist west and communist east, Zelenskyy said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new — figurative — wall in his country.

“This is a wall between freedom and slavery,” Zelenskyy said adding that the art world cannot remain indifferent because amid silence the “voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing.”