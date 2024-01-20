Ukraine’s Yastremska into fourth round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska equaled her best Grand Slam performance as she beat 27th-ranked Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Ranked No. 93, Yastremska clinched victory after one hour, 46 minutes to set up a meeting with either 11th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko or two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka.

Yastremska had lost in the first round in her past seven Grand Slam appearances. She also reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2019.