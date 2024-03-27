BreakingNews
Training center activists protest at Midtown construction site
Ukraine's president replaces a top security official

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of his top security officials
People kneel as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of a fallen soldier, backdropped by the painted walls of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

39 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country's top security officials in a reshuffle that comes as the war has dragged into a third year.

Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday. He said without providing details that Danilov will be “reassigned to another area.”

Zelenskyy replaced Danilov with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the former head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. Zelenskyy didn't announce the reasons behind the reshuffle.

The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that includes top officials and chaired by Zelenskyy.

Danilov's dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggling with a shortage of personnel and ammunition are facing a growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

The reshuffle follows February's decision by Zelenskyy to fire the country's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. Tensions between Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine’s much-touted 2023 counteroffensive failed to reach its goals.

Earlier this month, Zaluzhnyi was named Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Relatives cry as people, along with Ukrainian servicemen, attend the religious service for a fallen soldier at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A man kneels near the coffin as Ukrainian servicemen and relatives the religious service for a fallen soldier at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian servicemen hold the national flag before laying it on the coffin of a fallen soldier at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

