Training center activists protest at Midtown construction site
Ukraine's president replaces a top security official in latest reshuffle

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of his top security officials
FILE - Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of National Security and Defense Council, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 17, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country’s top security officials with the head of Ukraine’s foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle as the war with Russia drags into a third year. Zelenskyy dismissed Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Credit: AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country's top security officials with the head of Ukraine's foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle as the war with Russia drags into a third year.

Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday. He gave no reason for the shake-up and said, without providing details, that Danilov will be “reassigned to another area.”

Zelenskyy replaced Danilov with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who served as the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that includes top officials and is chaired by Zelenskyy. Danilov had held his position since October 2019, a few months after Zelenskyy became president.

Danilov's dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggling with a shortage of personnel and ammunition are facing a growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

The reshuffle follows February's decision by Zelenskyy to fire the country's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. Tensions between Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine’s much-touted 2023 counteroffensive failed to reach its goals.

Earlier this month, Zaluzhnyi was named Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

People kneel as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of a fallen soldier, backdropped by the painted walls of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

Relatives cry as people, along with Ukrainian servicemen, attend the religious service for a fallen soldier at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

A man kneels near the coffin as Ukrainian servicemen and relatives the religious service for a fallen soldier at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

Ukrainian servicemen hold the national flag before laying it on the coffin of a fallen soldier at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

FILE - Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of National Security and Defense Council, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 22, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country’s top security officials with the head of Ukraine’s foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle as the war with Russia drags into a third year. Zelenskyy dismissed Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Credit: AP

