ajc logo
X

Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

National & World News
By ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of “energy terrorism,” with Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network leaving millions of people without power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in "energy terrorism" after Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy network left millions of residents without power.

About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have on Friday.

“I appeal to all residents of the capital: save electricity as much as possible, because the situation remains difficult!” the mayor wrote on Telegram. State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Friday that emergency blackouts would be taking place across Kyiv.

Russia has carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, particularly in recent weeks. In his address, Zelenskyy described the targeting of energy infrastructure as a sign of weakness.

“The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy," he said. “They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way.”

Zelenskyy’s spoke soon after Moscow-appointed authorities in southern Ukraine's occupied Kherson region said Russian troops were likely to leave the city of Kherson — a claim that Ukrainian officials greeted with some skepticism.

The Kremlin-installed regional administration already has moved tens of thousands of civilians out of the city, citing the threat of increased shelling as Ukraine's army pursues a counteroffensive to reclaim the region. Authorities removed the Russian flag from the Kherson administration building on Thursday, a week after the regional government moved out.

Ukraine’s southern military spokeswoman, Natalia Humeniuk, said the flag’s removal could be a ruse “and we should not hurry to rejoice.” She told Ukrainian television that some Russian military personnel are disguising themselves as civilians.

Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials reported shooting down drones launched by Russian forces. Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said eight drones were shot down in the Nikopol area, which was also subjected to artillery shelling. Another drone was shot down over the western Lviv region, Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy said.

Local Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled the regions of Mykolaiv in the south and Kharkiv in the northeast overnight, although no casualties were reported.

The commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said Thursday night that Russian forces had “tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front” and were carrying out “up to 80 attacks every day.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move56m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach
12h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
12h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh

Opinion: As unpaid taxes grow, Republicans hammer IRS
23h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh

Opinion: As unpaid taxes grow, Republicans hammer IRS
23h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andres Leighton

Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois
15m ago
'Bubble barrier' among finalists for Prince William's prize
18m ago
EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
22h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
21h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top