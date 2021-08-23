Ukraine's leader vows to do all he can to bring back Crimea

Zelenskyy charged that Russia has turned Crimea into a “military base" and "a foothold for Russia to boost its influence on the Black Sea region.” He said Moscow has tripled its military presence in Crimea.

In April, Russia increased troops near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, eliciting international outrage.

On June 23, Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender, a British Royal Navy destroyer, to chase it away from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters. Britain, which like most other nations didn’t recognize the annexation of Crimea, insisted the Defender wasn’t fired upon and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

All 30 NATO member states were represented at the summit.

“Occupation of Crimea casts doubts on the effectiveness of the entire international security system,” Ukraine's president said. “Without restoring the trust in it, not a single state can be sure that it wouldn't become the next victim of occupation.”

Caption High ranking officials attend the Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Crimean Platform, an international summit called by Ukraine to build up pressure on Russia over the annexation that has been denounced as illegal by most of the world, opened in Kyiv on Monday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

