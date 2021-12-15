Ukraine's leader seeks Russia sanctions before it's too late

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies that it has any plans to attack Ukraine, but did so in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Zelenskyy said he and some EU leaders discussed five options for responding to any Russian attack, but he provided no details. European officials argue that it's a better deterrent to keep Putin in the dark about what measures might be used against him.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has a battery of fresh sanctions ready if Moscow sends its troops across the border. Beyond scaling up existing sanctions, she said, the EU can adopt “unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.″

Asked by reporters whether Europe would act on Zelenskyy’s call, EU Council President Charles Michel said: “We have sanctions in place, we are ready to take additional sanctions if needed, and we will see” what happens.

The U.S. and the EU have been coordinating their response to the Russian, but no real details of any sanctions have emerged. EU nations are divided between those in the east that think sanctions should be imposed immediately, and others like France and Germany who fear that could provoke an invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a special meeting with Zelenskyy focused, at least in part, on how to revive the “Normandy format” involving their two countries plus Russia and Ukraine for talks aimed at ending the conflict.

So far, Moscow has refused pleas to return to the negotiating table.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is open to negotiations of any kind, but that “what we are lacking is a willingness on the other side, on the Russian side, to engage in any kind of format or negotiations with us.”

France and Germany brokered a peace agreement in 2015 that helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Still the conflict that has left 14,000 dead has simmered.

Scholz warned that more talks “must not be misunderstood as a new German ‘Ostpolitik,’” referring to West German Chancellor Willy Brandt’s policy of détente toward the communist Eastern bloc in the early 1970s.

There “can only be a European ‘Ostpolitik’ in a united Europe” that is based on principles of international law and order that Russia committed itself to but violated with the annexation of Crimea, he said.

Compounding the testy relations with Moscow, Germany decided Wednesday to expel two Russian diplomats after a court concluded that Moscow was behind the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago

Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin.

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, during a group photo of EU leaders and Eastern Partnership countries at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet with partner nations on its eastern borders on Wednesday, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Caption Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet with partner nations on its eastern borders on Wednesday, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, during an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet Wednesday with partner nations on its eastern borders, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, greet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, during an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet Wednesday with partner nations on its eastern borders, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet Wednesday with partner nations on its eastern borders, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)