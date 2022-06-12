Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the separatist-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, said Ukrainian fighters remained in an industrial area of the city, including a chemical plant where civilians had taken shelter from days of Russian shelling.

“Sievierodonetsk is not completely 100% liberated," Pasechnik said Saturday, alleging that the Ukrainians were shelling the city from the Azot plant. “So it’s impossible to call the situation calm in Sievierodonetsk, that it is completely ours.”

Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai reported Saturday that a big fire broke out at the plant during hours of Russian shelling.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a counteroffensive pushed Russians out of parts of the southern Kherson region they took early in the war, according to Zelenskyy. Moscow has installed local authorities in Kherson and other occupied coastal areas, offering residents Russian passports, airing Russian news broadcasts and taking steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.

Zelenskyy said that while an end to the war was not in sight, Ukraine should do everything it can so the Russians “regret everything that they have done and that they answer for every killing and every strike on our beautiful state.”

The Ukrainian leader asserted that Russia has suffered about three times as many military casualties as the number estimated for the Ukrainian side, adding: "For what? What did it get you, Russia?” There are no reliable independent estimates of the war’s death toll so far.

Speaking at a defense conference in Singapore on Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said Beijing continues to support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hopes the U.S. and its NATO allies have discussions with Russia "to create the conditions for an early ceasefire."

“China will continue to play a constructive role and contribute our share to easing tensions and realizing a political resolution of the crisis,” Wei said.

He suggested that nations supplying weapons to Ukraine were hindering peace by “adding fuel to the fire” and stressed that China had not provided any material support to Russia during the war.

“The growth of China-Russia relations is a partnership, not an alliance,” Wei said.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said in its latest assessment that Ukrainian intelligence suggested the Russian military was planning “to fight a longer war.”

The institute cited the deputy head of Ukraine's national security agency as saying that Moscow had extended its war timeline until October, with adjustments to be made depending on any successes in the Donbas.

The intelligence “likely indicates the Kremlin has, at a minimum, acknowledged it cannot achieve its objectives in Ukraine quickly and is further adjusting its military objectives in an attempt to correct the initial deficiencies in the invasion of Ukraine,” the think tank said.

The Luhansk People’s Republic's ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, said Saturday that 300 to 400 Ukrainian troops remained blockaded inside the Sievierodonetsk chemical plant along with several hundred civilians.

The Russians established contact with the Ukrainian troops to arrange the evacuation of the civilians, but the the troops will be allowed to leave only if they lay down their arms and surrender, Miroshnik said.

Similar conditions existed for weeks at a steel mill in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol before a civilian evacuation was arranged and the defending troops were ordered by Ukrainian military commanders to stand down. The fighters who came out of the Mariupol plant were taken prisoner by the Russians.

Pasechnik, the separatist leader of the unrecognized Luhansk republic, said the Ukrainians making a stand in Sievierodonetsk should save themselves the trouble.

“If if I were them, I would already make a decision (to surrender),” he said. “We will achieve our goal in any case. We will liberate the industrial area in any case. We will liberate Sievierodonetsk in any case. Lysychansk will be ours in any case.”

David Rising contributed from Bangkok.

A Russian Army soldier looks through a sniper rifle scope as she and other soldiers guard a group of foreign journalists visiting a captured Ukrainian checkpoint and well-fortified trenches near Schastia town, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

A foreign journalist takes a photo inside a captured Ukrainian checkpoint with well-fortified trenches near Schastia town, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

People walk towards an evacuation train in Pokrovsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Leonid Pasechnik, acting leader of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, adjusts his hat as he talks with a group of foreign journalists on the site where a new hospital is building with support of the Russia Defense Ministry in Luhansk on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

Gennady Lamtugov, production director of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex speaks on the phone as Russian troops stand near at the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

Russian troops leave factory floor at the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

Gennady Lamtugov, production director of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex speaks to Russian soldiers, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)