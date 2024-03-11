Nation & World News

Ukraine's first Oscar hailed for reminding 'evil still lives' as Russian drone attacks hit buildings

Ukraine awoke to another day of war with Russia but also a bit of good news
Raney Aronson-Rath, from left, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner pose in the press room with the award for best documentary feature film for "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Raney Aronson-Rath, from left, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner pose in the press room with the award for best documentary feature film for "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By HANNA ARHIROVA – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine awoke Monday to another day of war — Russian drone attacks blasting buildings in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions — but also the news it had won its first Oscar.

The best documentary victory for Mstyslav Chernov's "20 Days in Mariupol," a harrowing first-person account by The Associated Press journalist of the early days of Russia's invasion in 2022, was bittersweet.

“This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I’m honored,” an emotional Chernov said Sunday at the Academy Awards. “Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I’d never made this film, I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine.”

Back home in his native Ukraine, the award was applauded for exposing the brutal devastation of the war and the message Chernov had sent to the world from one of the biggest stages.

“The first Oscar in (Ukrainian) history. And how important it is now,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on the Telegram messaging app. “The world has seen the truth about Russia’s crimes. Justice always prevails.”

The AP team of Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko arrived an hour before Russia began bombing the port city. Two weeks later, they were the last journalists working for an international outlet in the city, sending crucial dispatches to the outside world showing civilian casualties of all ages, the digging of mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital and the sheer extent of the devastation.

A joint production of AP and PBS' "Frontline," statuettes were awarded to Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. The Oscar — and nomination — was a first for both Chernov, an AP video journalist, and the 178-year-old news organization. This was the third nomination and first win for "Frontline."

Yermak thanked the whole team on the film “for reminding the whole world that the war continues and evil still lives.”

Ukraine’s human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets praised the documentary for showing “the truth to the whole world”.

“This awards ceremony is an opportunity to address millions of people. This is what the film director did by mentioning the occupation, prisoners of war, killing of Ukrainians by Russia, and illegal abduction of civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.

The award, one of many the documentary has garnered including the Pulitzer Prize, comes as the war has entered its third year. Ukraine's forces and ammunition are depleted and Russian troops are trying to push deeper into the Ukraine-held western part of the Donetsk region and penetrate the Kharkiv region to the north.

Drone attacks overnight damaged two multistory buildings, a hotel and a municipal building in the eastern city of Kharkiv, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

An infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was destroyed and windows were shattered, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

The award marks the second consecutive Oscar documentary awarded for a film that has shone a harsh light on Russia.

Last year, "Navalny," about the Russian opposition leader who died just last month in prison, won best documentary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on “20 Days in Mariupol,” saying it wasn’t the Kremlin’s prerogative. “I have nothing to comment on,” Peskov said.

___

Associated Press writer Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Mstyslav Chernov poses in the press room with the award for best documentary feature film for "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ukrainian police officer Volodymyr Nikulin poses for a photo in downtown Kyiv, Monday March 11, 2024. Nikulin helped Associated Press journalists during the siege of Mariupol, in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while filming "20 Days in Mariupol" which won the best documentary Oscar on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian police officer Volodymyr Nikulin poses for a photo in downtown Kyiv, Monday March 11, 2024. Nikulin helped Associated Press journalists during the siege of Mariupol, in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while filming "20 Days in Mariupol" which won the best documentary Oscar on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian police officer Volodymyr Nikulin poses for a photo in downtown Kyiv, Monday March 11, 2024. Nikulin helped Associated Press journalists during the siege of Mariupol, in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while filming "20 Days in Mariupol" which won the best documentary Oscar on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions2h ago

Separate crashes claim 4 lives, including child in Gwinnett County
36m ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Flag of Sweden is raised at NATO headquarters, cementing its place as the 32nd alliance...
13m ago
Ukraine's first Oscar hailed for reminding 'evil still lives' as Russian drone attacks...
19m ago
Princess Kate apologizes for manipulated family photo, saying she was experimenting with...
40m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps