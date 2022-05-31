Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his blessing for Ukraine’s players and coach Oleksandr Petrakov to leave their homeland to prepare for and play what they hope will be two games in Britain this week.

“Clearly it’s a very difficult task to prepare your team for the game when every single player is thinking about mothers, fathers, close relatives, family back home in Ukraine,” Petrakov said. “We use all sorts of methods, even jokes. We motivate people in a light manner. But clearly every player understands how huge the task is.”

While Zinchenko and nine others in the 26-man squad have continued playing for clubs outside Ukraine since the war started in February, the home-based players have not had a competitive game since December. The national league paused for a midwinter break and never resumed because of Russia's invasion.

With officials from Scotland and Wales giving their consent for FIFA to postpone the playoffs, Ukraine got extra months to prepare to field a team.

“Firstly, I would like to extend my gratitude to the Scottish national team — to the coaching staff, players, to the whole Scottish people — who have provided Ukraine with this incredible help,” Zinchenko said.

A mutual respect is clear between the two teams ahead of the game.

“Nothing but good thoughts for them and good wishes for them — except during the game,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said Tuesday. “Because obviously they want to go to Qatar and represent their country. But I’m desperate to go to Qatar with Scotland.”

The Scots and Welsh have their own historical motivation for denying Ukraine the last of the 13 European places at the World Cup. Scotland last went to the tournament 24 years ago and Wales has waited 64 years. Ukraine went to the 2006 World Cup and was a quarterfinalist.

Ukraine has prepared during a month-long training camp in the safety of Slovenia and players from its top clubs Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv also toured Europe playing games to raise money to help defend Ukraine.

Clarke said Ukraine’s players find themselves in “an incredible situation. They will be ready for the game, no worries.”

He expects Scotland’s fans to respect Ukraine’s national anthem, even applaud it.

Zinchenko appreciated a publicity campaign to help Scottish fans learn the words of the Ukrainian song: “We have to be together, we have to fight Russian aggression, we have to defeat that evil."

