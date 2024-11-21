Nation & World News

Ukraine says Russia has launched an ICBM in an attack for the first time in the war

Ukraine says Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war
5 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

It wasn't clear exactly what type of missile was fired, but Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday that it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region.

The development comes as the war has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What does Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons mean?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia launches one of its fiercest missile and drone attacks at Ukraine's infrastructure
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
The Latest
Stock market today: Global shares mostly slip despite Nvidia's solid earnings report11m ago
Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott dies at age 8623m ago
At UN climate talks, a draft of the deal gives little clarity on climate cash for...27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone