Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities

The scale of devastation in Mariupol, where bodies have been left unburied amid bomb craters and hollowed-out buildings, has made information difficult to obtain.

But soon after the attack, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said more than 1,300 people had taken shelter in the theater, many of them because their homes had been destroyed. The building had a basement bomb shelter, and some survivors did emerge from the rubble after the attack.

The reported death toll came a day after Biden and allied leaders promised that more military aid for Ukraine is on the way. But they stopped short of providing some of the heavy weaponry that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said is urgently needed. Zelenskky has pleaded for planes, tanks and no-fly patrols over Ukraine.

The U.S. and the European Union on Friday did announce a move to further squeeze Russia economically: a partnership to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy and dry up the billions of dollars the Kremlin gets from the sale of fuel.

Moscow is bristling at the tightening noose of sanctions around Russia's economy, and President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, characterized the Western pressure as “a real hybrid war, total war.”

“And the goals are not hidden,” he continued. “They are declared publicly — to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy and Russia on the whole.”

In Ukrainian towns and cities that day by day increasingly resemble the ruins that Russian forces left behind in its campaigns in Syria and Chechnya, the misery for civilians grows ever more acute.

In the capital, Kyiv, ashes of the dead are piling up at the main crematorium because so many relatives have left, leaving urns unclaimed. The besieged northern city of Chernihiv is now all but cut off.

Chernihiv first lost its main road bridge over the Desna River to a Russian airstrike this week. Follow-up shelling damaged a pedestrian bridge, trapping remaining inhabitants inside the city without power, water and heat, authorities said. More than half of Chernihiv's pre-war population of 285,000 is thought to have fled.

In other developments:

—Russia said it would offer safe passage starting Friday to 67 ships from 15 foreign countries that are stranded in Ukrainian ports because of the danger of shelling and mines.

—The International Atomic Energy Agency said it has been told by Ukrainian authorities that Russian shelling is preventing worker rotations in and out of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant.

—Russia’s military claimed it destroyed a massive Ukrainian fuel base used to supply the Kyiv region’s defenses, with ships firing a salvo of cruise missiles, according to the Interfax news agency. Videos on social media showed an enormous fireball near the capital.

For the vulnerable — the elderly, children and others unable to join millions heading westward — food shortages loom in a country once known as the breadbasket for the world.

In relentlessly shelled Kharkiv, mostly elderly women lined up stoically to collect food and other urgent supplies this week, as explosions thudded in the distance. Fidgeting with anticipation, a young girl watched as a volunteer’s knife cut through a giant slab of cheese, carving out thick slices, one for each hungry person.

Hanna Spitsyna took charge of divvying up the delivery of food aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross. Those waiting each got a lump of the cheese, dropped into plastic bags that people in line held open.

“Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly,” Hanna said. “All these people need diapers, swaddle blankets and food."

___

Rosa reported from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption A Ukrainian soldier undergoes surgery after being injured as the Russian attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A member of the Ukraine territorial defense unit prepares to go to the front line in Yasnogorodk, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Medical staff transfer an injured Ukrainian soldier to the operating room as the Russian attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Farmer Valerie Puzakovi, 56, left, poses for a picture with his wife Svitalna, a few block from their home in Yasnogorodk, a rural town where the Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian army, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Damage is seen inside a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yasnogorodk, a rural town where the Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian army, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A Ukrainian soldier lays on the operating table before surgery after being injured as the Russian attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A woman and her children speak to journalists sitting in their flat without electricity on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Local residents gather near a supermarket to get free food and water on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption A banner with the image known as "Saint Javelin" depicting a saint holding a Javelin, an American-made portable anti-tank missile system, is displayed in a check point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the leaders of the European Council during their summit in Brussels from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A woman and her children have a meal after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption A volunteer helps an elderly Ukrainian refugee walk along a platform at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption 16-year-old Julia from Dnipro, who is traveling alone, holds her pet rabbit Baby after arriving to the Lviv main station, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was on her way to join her mother and then go on to Poland or Germany. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty