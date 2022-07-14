ajc logo
X

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv

National & World News
27 minutes ago
Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorizing civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

Editors' Picks
With the fall of Roe, LGBTQ couples fear same-sex marriage is next1h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
16h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
17h ago
Hospitals: Overreliance on travel nurses continues to drive up costs
45m ago
Hospitals: Overreliance on travel nurses continues to drive up costs
45m ago
UK police open inquiry into Farah trafficking revelations
1h ago
The Latest
British Open | Van Rooyen joins Rose in withdrawing
8m ago
G-20 finance leaders tackle dire fallout from war in Ukraine
9m ago
The Latest: Biden seeking to ‘integrate’ Israel into Mideast
29m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
16h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top