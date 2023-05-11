Ukraine pushes to extend wartime grain deal at talks with Russia, Turkey and U.N.

If there is no consensus by May 18, the deal “will cease to exist,” the Russian diplomat said.

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on. In July 2022, Moscow and Kyiv signed an agreement with the United Nations and Turkey that outlined a process for shipments from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports to resume amid Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

It has since been renewed twice, most recently in March. According to the U.N., the agreement establishing a safe shipping corridor from the Ukrainian ports to Turkey has allowed over 30 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs to leave the country.

Russia has repeatedly complained that a separate agreement with the U.N. to overcome obstacles to shipments of its fertilizers that was part of the July package has not produced results.

According a U.N. statement, proposals discussed at the Thursday meeting included “the resumption of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, the longer extension of the deal, improvements at the Joint Coordination Centre for stable operations and exports.”

Vershinin reiterated Thursday that Moscow “first and foremost” is defending “Russia's national interests, its agriculture producers, producers of fertilizers.”

“An initiative that brings unilateral benefits can hardly be recognized and confirmed by all,” he said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement after the talks that the sides displayed “constructive approaches.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine