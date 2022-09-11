Ukraine pushes Russia into retreat in counteroffensive

The claim sounded similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year when they failed to take the capital.

The group of Russian forces around Izyum has been key for Moscow's effort to capture the Donetsk region, and their pullback will now dramatically weaken the Russian capability to press its offensive there.

The retreat drew angry comments from Russian military bloggers, who bemoaned it as a major defeat and urged the Kremlin to respond by stepping up war efforts. Many scathingly criticized Russian authorities for continuing with fireworks and other lavish festivities in Moscow that marked a city holiday on Saturday despite the debacle in Ukraine.

Just as the Russian forces were hastily pulling back from Izyum under Ukrainian fire, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening of a huge observation wheel at a Moscow park, a new transport link and a sports arena.

The action underlined the Kremlin's effort to continue pretending that the war it calls a “special military operation" was going according to plan without affecting the situation in the country.

In a sign of potential rift in the Russian leadership, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, said that the retreat from the Kharkiv region resulted from the Russian military leadership's blunders.

“They have made mistakes and I think they will draw the necessary conclusions,” Kadyrov said. "If they don't make changes in the strategy of conducting the special military operation in the next day or two, I will be forced to contact the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the leadership of the country to explain the real situation on the ground.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in televised comments Saturday that the Russians have been cut off from supply lines and predicted more gains.

“It will be like an avalanche,” he said, predicting a Russian fallback. “One line of defense will shake, and it will fall.”

Despite Ukraine’s gains, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO warned Friday that the war would likely drag on for months. Blinken said the conflict was entering a critical period and urged Ukraine’s Western backers to keep up their support through what could be a difficult winter.

In another major development Sunday, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.

For several previous days, the plant was operating in “island mode” with just one of its six-reactors working to power cooling systems and other crucial equipment.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Volunteer soldiers attend a training outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption FILE - Volunteer soldiers attend a training outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa