Ukraine plays special role in France's Bastille Day parade

“Each and every one of us was struck by the Ukrainian nation’s moral strength that allowed it to hold on despite an initially unfavorable balance of power," Macron told French military brass Wednesday night.

“I’ve asked the minister, the joint chief of staff and the general delegate for armaments to review the pertinence of our organizations, our structures and even the way we look at things ... to sometimes be able to make decisions faster, to coordinate better and with efficiency, and to adapt to the evolutions of conflicts," the president said.

Macron and other dignitaries are to set to preside over Thursday's event in which more than 6,000 people and 200 horses of France's Republican Guard are participating.

A Reaper, a sophisticated American combat drone, was expected to hover over the parade for the first time. Such a drone embodies the modernization of France's military equipment, and was used in Niger and elsewhere in Africa's Sahel region as part of France's military operation to defeat jihadists. Drones are also a powerful symbol of the Ukraine war, where they're being used more intensively than any other war to date.

The motto of this year's Bastille events, “Share the Flame,” is a reference to France hosting the Olympic Games in 2024. High-profile Olympic and Paralympic athletes were invited to attend. The spectacle closes with a nighttime fireworks show set off from the Eiffel Tower.

Bastille Day marks the July 14, 1789, storming of the Bastille prison by angry Paris crowds that helped spark the French Revolution and by extension, a spirit of national unity, thanks to broad rights granted to citizens in the ensuing years.

Celebrations are held in towns across France and beyond, with parties from New Orleans to Australia and beyond.

Alex Turnbull in Paris contributed.

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech to militaries on the eve of Bastille Day, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Defense Minister's residence in Paris. France will celebrates its national holidays Thursday with thousands of French and allies from Eastern Europe troops surrounded by planes, vehicles, and a drone, to highlight France's military efforts to support Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, Pool) Credit: Thomas Padilla

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, second right, and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, second left, delivers his speech to militaries on the eve of Bastille Day, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Defense Minister's residence in Paris. France will celebrates its national holidays Thursday with thousands of French and allies from Eastern Europe troops surrounded by planes, vehicles, and a drone, to highlight France's military efforts to support Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, Pool) Credit: Thomas Padilla

Combined Shape Caption French soldiers march on the Champs Elysees avenue during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Monday, July 11, 2022. Paris is preparing for a big Bastille Day parade later this week, a military show on the Champs-Elysees avenue that this year will honor war-torn Ukraine and include troops from countries on NATO's eastern flank: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Czechia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption French soldiers march on the Champs Elysees avenue during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Soldiers of the Czech Republic stand on the Champs Elysees avenue during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Soldiers of Romania stand on the Champs Elysees avenue during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech to militaries while Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne listens, on the eve of Bastille Day, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Defense Minister's residence in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, Pool) Credit: Thomas Padilla