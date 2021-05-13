Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest

Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, denies the charges brought against him last week and says they're politically motivated. Medvedchuk, who has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter, could face 15 years in prison if tried and convicted.

Prosecutors had asked a court in Kyiv to put Medvedchuk in jail, but a judge ordered house arrest instead.