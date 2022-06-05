ajc logo
Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

Ukraine players react after Wales' Gareth Bale scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years — opening against the United States in November — this was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

