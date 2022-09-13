ajc logo
X

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

FILE - In this file photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by Imamedia, a triangle-shaped suicide drone approaches the target during a drill in Iran. Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered a similar Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance. (Imamedia via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this file photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by Imamedia, a triangle-shaped suicide drone approaches the target during a drill in Iran. Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered a similar Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance. (Imamedia via AP, File)

National & World News
By JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Ukraine’s military has claimed for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.

U.S. intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world's top powers.

A Ukrainian military official, as well as a pro-Ukrainian army website closely associated with the military, published images of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or "Witness" in Farsi.

The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv's offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.

The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn't detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv. An inscription on the drone identified it as an "M214 Geran-2," which didn't immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021. The triangle-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), though Iran has offered few details.

Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or on impact against it.

Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord. Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.

Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran's Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Editors' Picks
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System 14h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
15h ago
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week
16h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
13h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
13h ago
Marquez Smith is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 15-year-old daughter and the mother's boyfriend during a custody exchange Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange
16h ago
The Latest
Men carry chickens home after buying them at Sholla Market, the day before the Ethiopian New Year, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Once home to one of Africa's fastest growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
11m ago
R. Kelly lawyer to deliver closing before jurors deliberate
16m ago
Live updates: New king's Belfast trip tests political waters
18m ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top