Ukraine marks two years since Russia's full-scale invasion as troops face challenges on front line

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is marking Saturday two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion, with a string of foreign dignitaries and officials expected to visit the capital, Kyiv, in solidarity as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and Western aid hangs in the balance.

A somber mood hangs over the country as the war against Russia enters its third year, and Kyiv's troops face mounting challenges on the front line amid dwindling ammunition supplies and personnel challenges, and having withdrawn from a strategic eastern city that handed Moscow one of its biggest victories.

The anniversary comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacked top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, marking the most significant shakeup of top brass since the full-scale invasion.