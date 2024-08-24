Ukraine somberly marks 33 years of independence as war with Russia rages on

In the capital of Kyiv, people who had traveled from various regions of the nation paraded in festive “vyshyvankas,” shirts of many colors enhanced with adornments, including the traditional white shirt with red embroidery. Some posed for pictures in front of the country's blue-and-yellow flag and an “I Love Ukraine” sign that had been placed near a makeshift memorial to fallen soldiers.

Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991. Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the country on Feb. 24, 2022. More than 11,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to the United Nations, which has indicated that the toll could be higher. In February, the war's second anniversary, Zelenskyy had said that 35,000 soldiers had been killed.

“We can celebrate this holiday thanks to our soldiers — because of them we live,” said Oksana Stavnycha, who traveled to Kyiv from the central region of Vinnytsia with her 7-year-old daughter and husband. They planned to lay flowers to honor Ukraine's fallen soldiers.

“The price of our independence is very high, and every day many men give up their lives for it,” Stavnycha added.

Zelenskyy recorded his address to the nation in the northeastern town of Sumy, near Russia's Kursk region where Ukrainian forces made a surprise incursion earlier this month. The move marked a startling turn to the war and added a new front.

Ukraine quickly seized considerable Russian territory, including scores of small towns, and captured hundreds of Russian soldiers, part of an effort to counter Russia’s grinding advances in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

The military now claims to hold 1,200 square kilometers (480 square miles) of territory, and in the past week, has launched drone attacks on strategic bridges and on Russian airfields and drone bases.

“Those who seek to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on their own soil,” Zelenskyy said in his address. “And those who sought to turn our lands into a buffer zone should now worry that their own country doesn’t become a buffer federation. This is how independence responds.”

Ukraine's top military commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, honored the soldiers who fought in the Kursk region with military awards. “Our independence is in our blood,” he said on Telegram on Saturday. “In the blood that flows in our veins, in the blood that our heroes shed for their native land."

Even as Ukraine presses its offensive into Russia, however, it is evacuating residents from Pokrovsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine that once had a population of 60,000. Encroaching Russian forces are now just 10 kilometers (6 miles) outside the city.

On Friday, Pokrovsk residents carrying bundles of belongings boarded trains to take them to areas farther from the conflict.

Ihor Kysil, a 52-year-old soldier from the 110th Brigade, was wounded for the second time about a month ago while fighting in the Pokrovsk area. On Friday, still recovering from a concussion and a fractured shoulder, and dealing with hearing problems from an earlier injury, he stood in Kyiv’s Independence Square, holding hands with his wife.

“This day is about our freedom,” he said, standing near the makeshift memorial, where thousands of flags fluttered in memory of those lost. Some of the banners honored soldiers who had fought alongside Kysil.

“These are the golden days,” said Kysil, who will return to the front line once his rehabilitation is complete.

“Every life is priceless,” added his wife, Yuliia Fedenko. “We value every minute of the time we have.”

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

