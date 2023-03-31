Ukraine looks to block athletes from competing with Russians

No ruling was immediately published and it was not clear exactly how it would be implemented. The IOC recommends allowing Russians to compete as individuals but not as national teams. However, several Olympic sports run individual and team events together at a single location, as in gymnastics or fencing. International sports federations are not obliged to implement the IOC's recommendations and most have yet to commit to readmitting Russian and Belarusian athletes.

There was no clarification on how Ukraine's approach might affect tennis, where individual Russians and Belarusians already play on the men's and women's tours, and have played against Ukrainians. They remain barred from national team tennis events like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.