Ukraine leader fears US-Russia summit won't produce results

Russia denies that it has troops in eastern Ukraine, but it sparked high anxiety this spring with exercises that placed thousands of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine's rebel-held region. Zelenskyy said although some of those forces have been pulled back, about 95,000 remain.

“The likelihood of an escalation remains,” he said, claiming without proof that Russia is planning offensives to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the second-largest city of Kharkiv and the major Black Sea port of Odessa.

Zelenskyy also said he wants to get a clear statement from Biden about whether he supports eventual NATO membership for Ukraine.

“I would really like to get specific — yes or no,” Zelenskyy said. “I understand that this should be the agreed position of the alliance countries. Nevertheless, we must get clear dates and the likelihood of this for Ukraine."

Russia strongly opposes NATO membership for Ukraine, which would bring the alliance close to western Russia.

Biden has invited Zelenskyy to meet with him in Washington in July and the Ukrainian president said he intends to talk there about U.S. military and economic support, which Ukraine relies on.

“The United States has the opportunity to really support Ukraine economically. It’s not only about money, but about investments, about the opening of various enterprises,” Zelenskyy said.

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. In an interview on Russian state television, Putin, ahead of his June 16, 2021, meeting with President Joe Biden, issued a strong, new warning that the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO was unacceptable for Russia. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Mikhail Metzel Credit: Mikhail Metzel