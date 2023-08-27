Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
14 minutes ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.

Ukraine's air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday it wasn't immediately clear how long the probe would take.

According to the air force's Telegram page, two L-39 training military aircraft collided on Friday during a combat mission over Ukraine's western Zhytomyr region. Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname "Juice" who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Pilshchykov, describing him as a “Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot.”

Ukraine's Vasilkiv tactical aviation brigade on Sunday identified the other two pilots killed in the collision as Viacheslav Minka and Serhiy Prokazin.

Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight. Ukraine's air force on Sunday reported air defenses successfully intercepted four of them. In the Kyiv region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, the falling debris damaged a dozen private homes and wounded two people, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry reported bringing down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions that border Ukraine. The drones, the ministry said, were launched by “the Kyiv regime” in “yet another attempt at terrorist attacks” on Russian soil.

Kursk Gov. Roman Starovoit, however, reported that a drone slammed into a multistory residential building in the region's namesake capital. It wasn't immediately clear if it crashed after being shot down by air defenses, like the Defense Ministry reported, or was targeting the building. Starovoit said no one was hurt, but a number of windows were shattered.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Mays lay coach arrested during game, accused of striking football player9h ago

Credit: AP

Police: Man fatally shot 3 Black people at Jacksonville store in hate crime
6h ago

COLORFUL EXPERIMENT
Georgia weather officials: It’s hot enough out there to melt our ...
10h ago

Credit: NYT

GEORGIA TRUMP CASE
Sidney Powell files speedy trial demand in Fulton case

Credit: NYT

GEORGIA TRUMP CASE
Sidney Powell files speedy trial demand in Fulton case

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

As student loans mount for Black women, leaders are split on how to help
The Latest

Credit: AP

Modi says India as G20 host will be inclusive and invites African Union to become...
8m ago
More than 600 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft struggle to control...
41m ago
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in an aircraft crash in Australia during a training...
51m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top