Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

KREMLIN MULLS UKRAINE'S OFFER OF NEUTRALITY

The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation for talks to discuss Zelensky's offer to designate Ukraine a non-aligned country. The offer suggests Zelenskyy would be willing to negotiate dropping his country’s bid to join NATO.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed his readiness for talks with Ukrainian officials to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who “views the Russian leadership’s action in the crisis situation with respect.”

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Xi agreed that the West has imposed “illegitimate" sanctions against Russia “for achieving selfish goals of certain countries.”

Before the invasion, the West had rejected Russia’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO. Putin used the refusal to justify the invasion, claiming that the West left him no other choice.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Zelenskyy of “simply lying” about the non-alignment offer, saying the president “missed the opportunity” to discuss Ukraine's neutral status when Putin initially proposed it.

CIVILIANS IN HARM'S WAY

As they awakened on the second day of Russia's invasion, horrified civilians found themselves at risk as artillery shells rained down on some residential buildings on Kyiv's outskirts.

Russia has said it is not targeting cities, but the fighting would seem to belie that. The body of a soldier lay on the ground near a Kyiv underpass. Elsewhere, fragments of a downed aircraft lay amid a residential area's brick homes with black plastic covering body parts found nearby.

City residents stood uneasily in doorways of apartment buildings watching armored personnel carriers driving down the streets.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, says its staffers have so far verified at least 127 civilian casualties — 25 killed and 102 injured — mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

A spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, Shabia Mantoo, said more than 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes in Ukraine and that “up to 4 million people may flee to other countries if the situation escalates.”

NUCLEAR WAR NIGHTMARE REVISITED

Reviving Cold War fears of a nuclear showdown, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop his takeover of Ukraine.

Whether an empty threat or not, Putin's words re-animated the specter of nuclear war — through accident or miscalculation.

The Russian president said in a speech early Thursday that despite “losing a considerable part of its capabilities after the fall of the Soviet Union," Russia remains “one of the most powerful nuclear states" and has “a certain advantage in several cutting-edge weapons."

Putin's mere reference to nuclear weapons has sent a jolt through the West about the possibility that the fighting in Ukraine might lead to a Russia-U.S. nuclear confrontation.

TURNING THE FINANCIAL SCREWS ON RUSSIA

The West has taken a military option in Ukraine off the table, but world leaders — with the exception of Moscow ally China — are preparing measures aimed at hurting the Russian economy and its leaders, including President Putin's inner circle.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country and its allies have decided to further sanction individuals, as well as impose penalties targeting finance, energy and other sectors.

Macron also said the EU has decided on an “unprecedented” 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in economic aid for Ukraine.

Among the penalties the European Union is considering is freezing the assets of Putin and his foreign minister. But it was unclear how badly they would be hit by such a move or if it would be mainly symbolic.

Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, said the EU was “very close to an agreement" on the asset freeze for Putin and Lavrov.

Asselborn said even further sanctions were still possible, including booting Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

Asian and Pacific countries have joined the West in taking punitive measures against Russia, including export controls aimed at starving its industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

In retaliation to a British ban on Aeroflot flights, Russia’s civil aviation authority forbade U.K. flights to and over Russia starting Friday.

SPORTING WORLD TURNS ITS BACK

Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA w ith St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, and Formula One dropped this season's Russian Grand Prix at Sochi.

The showpiece final in the European men’s football season will still be held on May 28 but at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA’s executive committee.

It followed discussions led by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin that involved the European Commission and French President Emmanuel Macron after concerns over Russia retaining such a prestigious event in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The F1 race wasn’t due until September but the motorsport series leadership decided it would be “impossible” to stage it there after talks with teams and the FIA governing body.

Caption People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, right, and Chair of the Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer attend a NATO leaders virtual summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will seek Friday to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank that their security is guaranteed as Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine closes in on the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with top envoys from the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Vladislav Deinego of the Luhansk People's Republic and Sergei Peresada, of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia recognized the regions as independent states and then pointed at their request for military assistance to invade Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, attends a meeting with top envoys from the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Vladislav Deinego of the Luhansk People's Republic, center, and Sergei Peresada of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), right, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia recognized the regions as independent states and then pointed at their request for military assistance to invade Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.N. officials said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes and estimated up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption A woman pushes a baby stroller after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru