Nation & World News

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield

Ukrainian military officials say they have sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours
22 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours, in line with a surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets, officials said. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing one person.

The uptick in attacks since July come as Ukraine mounts pressure on allies to allow it to use long-range missiles to strike targets in Russia. Western allies, in particular the U.S., have so far resisted, fearing escalation from Moscow.

Ukraine struck a Russian Kilo-class submarine and an S-400 anti aircraft missile complex in the Moscow-occupied Crimean peninsula, according to a statement from the General Staff on Saturday. The air defense system was established to protect the Kerch Strait Bridge, an important logistics and transport hub supplying Russian forces.

Units of the missile forces, as well as the Navy damaged four launchers of the Triumph air defense system, while in the port of Sevastopol, the “Rostov-on-Don” — a submarine of Russia’s Black Sea fleet — was attacked and sank, the statement said.

The General Staff also confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region after launching a massive drone barrage on Russia. Hits were recorded in warehouses with ammunition, where guided aerial bombs were stored. The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Defense Ministry, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an apartment building in the town of Shebekino early Sunday. Ukrainian drones also damaged several other buildings in the town, he said.

Gladkov said eight civilians have been wounded in the region by Ukrainian shelling and dozens of drone strikes since the previous day.

In the span of a month, Russia has experienced a surge in the tempo of Ukrainian drone barrages and long-range attacks, targeting Russian military infrastructure, including airfields and oil depots. Analysts say such an intensification is needed if Ukraine is to degrade Russian capabilities.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine says it struck an oil depot in Russia, as Moscow claims new gains in Donetsk...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian troops say Russia has driven them out of 2 more eastern Donetsk villages
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia's Putin vows 'mirror measures' in response to U.S. missiles in Germany
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Thousands in Ukraine honor soldiers killed in blast and urge government to get prisoners...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Strikes on Gaza kill 18 and stabbing in Israel kills 2 as fears of wider war spike7m ago
Tropical Storm Debby moving through Gulf toward Florida with hurricane warnings17m ago
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson a no-show at 200 meters and won't race for individual medal at...25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Here are Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts