Ukraine First Lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

She called on the United Nations to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression, stressing that “it is not only us who need that, we need that for everyone.”

“Justice for Ukraine is justice for the entire world," Zelenska said.

International pressure has been mounting for a special tribunal to be established to prosecute the crime of aggression. The European Union’s legislature passed a non-binding resolution in January calling on the 27-nation bloc to work “in close cooperation with Ukraine to seek and build political support in the U.N. General Assembly and other international forums ... for creating the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

The International Criminal Court, which has a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine. But it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia’s leaders for aggression.

Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoeksta told the meeting that Russia’s crimes are piling up a year after its Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, pointing to “child abductions, sexual violence, torture, the shelling of schools, hospitals and houses, the destruction of entire neighborhoods.”

He said the Netherlands is taking a leading role in ensuring justice for the people of Ukraine and the quest for accountability which requires “watertight evidence.”

Hoeksta announced that the Netherlands is sending two more forensic investigation missions to Ukraine to collect evidence and urged all countries that are parties to the International Criminal Court to contribute to this effort.

He said the Netherlands also strongly supports establishment of an International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression “to collect evidence that can be used to eventually try Russian leadership.” He said it should be based in The Hague, the Dutch city that is also the headquarters of the ICC and the International Court of Justice, the U.N.’s highest court.

“We must do all we can to prevent further injustice,” Hoeksta said. “There can never be peace in a world where crime and brute force prevails over justice.”

