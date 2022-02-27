Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN's top court

The world court already has a case brought by Ukraine on its docket linked to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and Russian funding of rebels in eastern Ukraine. The U.N. court said in a preliminary ruling in 2017 that it expected both Moscow and Kyiv to work to implement the Minsk peace agreements that were designed to bring peace to conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

The court hears disputes between nations over matters of law, unlike the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, that holds individuals criminally responsible for offenses including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, said Friday that he was closely monitoring events in Ukraine and warned combatants he has jurisdiction over any genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Ukraine dating back to February 2014.

“Any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting, or contributing in another manner to the commission of these crimes, may be liable to prosecution before the Court,” Khan said.

He added that it is “imperative that all parties to the conflict respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

