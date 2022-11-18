ajc logo
X

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

National & World News
1 hour ago
Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the Polish village of Przewodow where the missile landed Tuesday. The village is located about 6 kilometers (4 miles) from Poland's border with Ukraine.

“We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do,” Kuleba tweeted.

“I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access,” he wrote.

Polish media reported seeing officials in Ukraine uniforms arriving at the site mid-day Friday.

On Tuesday, two workers were killed when a Russian-made projectile hit the grain-drying facility. Ukraine came under a heavy Russian bombardment that day.

NATO and Poland's leaders have said the missile most likely came from a Ukrainian air defense system that fired in response to Russia's attack. Ukrainian authorities initially said the missile was not theirs and asked to join the probe.

U.S. and Polish experts have been working at the site all week to establish the source and circumstances of the missile's launch. Poland's officials say there are camera recordings of the events leading up to the blast but they remain classified.

State funerals for the two men who died are expected over the weekend.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
4h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why Falcons will stick with Marcus Mariota at QB ... for now
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why Falcons will stick with Marcus Mariota at QB ... for now
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: The numbers behind Republicans’ big wins in Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nell Redmond

Freshman dunk highlights No. 1 South Carolina win vs Clemson
11m ago
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
18m ago
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
14h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top