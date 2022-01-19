Ukraine court refuses to arrest ex-leader in treason case

Poroshenko maintains his innocence and accuses his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of seeking to discredit him politically to distract the public from Ukraine’s widespread problems, including economic woes and rising deaths from COVID-19.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, says he is waging a battle against oligarchs to reduce their influence in Ukraine’s political and economic life.

The charges are the latest in a string of accusations leveled against Poroshenko since he was defeated by Zelenskyy in 2019. They come as Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border and the United States has voiced concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Poroshenko was defeated by voters following a corruption scandal and a mixed record on reforms, but he emerged with strong patriotic credentials for rebuilding the Ukrainian army as it fought Russian-backed insurgent fighters in the east.

Hundreds of his supporters rallied in front of the courthouse Wednesday, with some carrying banners that read “Stop political repression!” and “Putin is the enemy of Ukraine, not Poroshenko!”

“We don't need another war inside Ukraine, which could have happened, had Poroshenko been arrested,” supporter Gleb Okhlebchik told The Associated Press. “Russia's aggression is enough, Ukrainians are scared by Putin's plans, not Poroshenko's.”

In his speech to the crowd after the court ruling, Poroshenko also noted the tensions with Russia and urged “democratic opposition forces to immediately unite in order to push back against Russia's aggression.”

“Zelenskyy is an opponent for me, Putin is an enemy for me,” Poroshenko said.

Caption War veterans and supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gather near a court building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A Kyiv court is due to rule on whether to remand Poroshenko in custody pending investigation and trial on treason charges he believes are politically motivated. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko kisses the cross during service at the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. On this Wednesday a Kyiv court is due to rule on whether to remand former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in custody pending investigation and trial on treason charges he believes are politically motivated. (AP Photo/Mikhail Palinchak) Credit: Mikhail Palinchak

