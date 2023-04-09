X

Ukraine brings back 31 children from Russia amid war

National & World News
21 hours ago
The head of a Ukrainian rescue organization says the organization has brought back 31 children from Russia, where they had been taken during the war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of a Ukrainian rescue organization said Saturday that the organization has brought back 31 children from Russia, where they had been taken during the war.

Mykola Kuleba said at a news conference in Kyiv that the children were expected to arrive in the capital later in the day. Kuleba is the executive director of the Save Ukraine organization and is the presidential commissioner for children's rights.

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine. The International Criminal Court increased pressure on Russia when it issued arrest warrants on March 17 for President Vladimir Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said this week it had been in contact with Lvova-Belova, the first confirmation of high-level international intervention to reunite families with children who were forcibly deported.

ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said the organization was in contact with Lvova-Belova “in line with its mandate to restore contact between separated families and facilitate reunification where feasible.”

An Associated Press investigation revealed Lvova-Belova's involvement in the abductions and found an open effort to put Ukrainian children up for adoption in Russia.

Lvova-Belova told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that the children were taken for their safety, not abducted — a claim widely rejected by the international community.

The exact number of Ukrainian children taken to Russia has been difficult to determine, and numbers from the warring countries differ vastly.

A statement posted Wednesday on Twitter by Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said more than 19,500 children had been seized from their families or orphanages and forcibly deported.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list
15h ago

Credit: AJC

Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on injured list
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on injured list
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Masters final round pairings and tee times
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Masters Live Updates | Koepka, Rahm begin final round
57m ago
Swanson has torn tendon in her left knee, may miss World Cup
1h ago
8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader
18h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top