Breaking: Kamala Harris visits Atlanta Friday to advocate for abortion rights after reports of 2 deaths linked to state abortion limits
Nation & World News

Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland
FILE - Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, poses for a photo, during an interview with The Associated Press in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, poses for a photo, during an interview with The Associated Press in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
5 hours ago

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

“I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion,” said Zelenskyy after he had a phone conversation with Usyk. “Our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.”

He posted a photo of Usyk with Ukraine’s Consul General in Krakow after the athlete was released.

The 37-year-old Usyk is one of Ukraine’s most prominent athletes known abroad, and he has organized and participated in different projects aiding his country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion.

“A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved,” said Usyk, expressing gratitude for the “efficient support” of Ukrainian diplomats. “And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia,” he said on Instagram.

The airport's border guards said Usyk was protesting after an airline declined to take his traveling companion on board and the two refused to leave the gate. Usyk was briefly handcuffed as he was brought to the border guards’ police station.

“The two men had their journey canceled by the carrier and had their passenger status canceled,” Maj. Jacek Michałowski, spokesman for Krakow region Border Guards, told Krakow Gazette. “They did not want to leave the gate when requested and that’s why we were called in to take care of the situation.”

Recently appointed Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said on X that he was briefed on the details of Usyk’s detention. “Such actions toward our champion are disproportionate and unacceptable,” he said. “We’ll send a relevant note to the Polish side.”

Usyk beat Tyson Fury in May in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years. He later announced that he vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world champion.

Fury's rematch with Usyk is scheduled for Dec. 21, again in Saudi Arabia. After that fight, Usyk is considering dropping a weight and returning to box at cruiserweight.

Usyk, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, started his pro career as a cruiserweight and became the division’s undisputed champion in 2018 with a win over Russian Murat Gassiev to unify all four belts.

He moved up to heavyweight a year later and won three title belts against Anthony Joshua in 2021.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

FILE - World Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk speaks during a visit to the Ukrainian House in Paris, France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Children attend a Zoom-conference with Oleksandr Usyk, absolute world's heavyweight boxing champion, in the rehabilitation camp for children affected by war, organized by the Voices of Children charity foundation and financially supported by the Olena Zelenska Foundation in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A trial begins for lawyers who once represented the Kremlin's late foe Alexei Navalny
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Overlooked champ Dubois says 'my time' for stardom in heavyweight bout against Joshua at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine says Russia has started a counteroffensive in its Kursk border region
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NATO military committee chair, others back Ukraine's use of long range weapons to hit...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Federal Reserve cuts key rate by sizable half-point, signaling end to its inflation fight10m ago
What to know about the two waves of deadly explosions that hit Lebanon and Syria14m ago
US wants more clarity from Ukraine on possible use of long-range weapons18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case