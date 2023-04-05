X

Cargo ship sinks off Turkish coast, 9 crew members missing

National & World News
23 hours ago
Turkish officials say a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo ship with 14 crew members on board has sunk off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Guinea-Bissau flagged cargo ship with 14 crew members on board sank off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast on Wednesday, Turkish officials said. Five crew members were rescued while efforts to find nine others were underway.

The Joe 2 sank off the coast of Kumluca, in Antalya province, while heading to Ukraine from the Turkish port of Iskenderun, the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Gov. Ersin Yazici as saying.

The cause of the ship sinking was not immediately clear.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said it received a distress call at 3:47 a.m. and dispatched a vessel, several boats and two helicopters. Two crew members were rescued by the coast guard helicopters while three others were saved by other vessels in the area, it said.

All of the crew were Syrian nationals.

The coast guard said an investigation has been launched by the chief prosecutor’s office for Kumluca.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
22h ago

Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Defendant says ‘Donald Trump is going to get me out,’ judge orders evaluation
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Defendant says ‘Donald Trump is going to get me out,’ judge orders evaluation
13h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Report: Saudis, Iranians to reopen embassies, ease travel
46m ago
China vows 'forceful' measures after US-Taiwan meeting
1h ago
Asian shares mostly fall amid worries about slowing economy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top