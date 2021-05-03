Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders meet on Polish holiday

“There is no room in the Europe of the 21st century for new areas of influence that negate the sovereignty of independent countries," Nauseda said.

Zelenskyy was due to hold talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, at a time of intensified conflict with Russia and tensions in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting the pandemic is also among the topics to be discussed.

Poland’s 1791 Constitution was intended to strengthen its political system and rule of law and protect it against aggression from neighboring powers, including Russia. Historians say the effort came too late, and failed to avert annexations by the Russian, Prussian and Austrian empires that in 1795 wiped Poland from maps for more than a century.

Poland and neighboring Lithuania were one state at the time of the 18th-century constitution.