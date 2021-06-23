UK won't extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay

The government says people who have applied by the end of June will be sent letters giving them 28 days to act. People will also be able to apply after the deadline if they had “reasonable grounds,” such as an illness that prevented them doing it sooner, Foster said.

EU citizens’ advocates worry that some people are still unaware they need to apply, while others are caught in a backlog of 400,000 applications that have yet to be processed.

They also want the British government to provide physical, rather than just digital, proof of residents’ status. Many fear a repeat of the traumatic experience of thousands of Caribbean immigrants who settled in the U.K. after World War II only to be denied jobs and medical care or even threatened with deportation decades later because they did not have paperwork to prove their right to live in Britain.

Alberto Costa, a lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party who has campaigned on behalf of EU citizens, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had assured him that no eligible resident “will be denied their rights.”

“I will do everything in my power to ensure the government honors its promises to those citizens,” he said.

Other EU countries have made similar arrangements for the estimated 1 million U.K. citizens who reside there. In some, right to remain is being granted automatically while in others British citizens have to apply.

Free movement for people among EU member states is a core principle of the bloc, and Britain’s 2016 vote to leave was, in part, a reaction to high levels of immigration. More than 1 million EU citizens moved to the U.K after eight formerly communist eastern European countries joined the bloc in 2004.